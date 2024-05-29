Trey A. Novara Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author Influence And Impact With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trey A. Novara

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce a publishing deal with Trey Novara, CFP®, AWMA®, a distinguished financial services practitioner, for the eagerly awaited book Influence and Impact. Trey joins negotiation expert Chris Voss and a stellar lineup of professionals in this insightful and collaborative work.

Trey A. Novara is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM (CFP®) and Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (AWMA®) with a track record of excellence in the financial services industry. As the owner and manager of two successful companies, Trey is committed to delivering tailored wealth management solutions that prioritize client peace of mind alongside financial performance.

Since earning his CFP® designation in 2014 and the AWMA® designation in 2022 from the College for Financial Planning®, Trey has demonstrated unwavering dedication to maintaining high ethical standards and competence in wealth planning, risk management, retirement planning, investments, tax planning, and estate planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. His approach ensures that clients retain control over their hard-earned money, allowing them to maximize their success while simplifying complex financial issues.

Trey's commitment to continuous education and professional development enables him to stay at the forefront of industry advancements, providing his clients with the highest quality service. His fiduciary duty to act in his clients' best interests is at the heart of his practice, fostering trust and clarity in all client relationships.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Trey is not only a financial expert but also a passionate community advocate. He has held leadership roles in numerous community outreach programs and nonprofit organizations, actively supporting youth programs, local child advocacy centers, and Folds of Honor. Trey's philanthropic efforts are a testament to his dedication to his community.

In his personal time, Trey enjoys spending quality time with his wife, son, and two dogs. He is an avid sports fan, auto enthusiast, and golfer, often found cheering on his alma mater, the Auburn Tigers, driving vintage vehicles, perfecting his golf game, or traveling with his family.

LinkedIn: Trey Novara



LinkedIn: Trey Novara

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact, inviting readers worldwide to gain from the rich experiences and diverse expertise shared by Trey Novara, Chris Voss, and other esteemed authors.

