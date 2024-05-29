Sports Law Expert Podcast Features Spencer Fane Attorney Peter Goplerud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peter Goplerud

Hackney Publications

Goplerud was interviewed at the annual conference of the Sports Lawyers Association in Baltimore, just after moderating a panel dealing with NIL.

- Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney PublicationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hackney Publications (HP) has announced that Peter Goplerud , of counsel in the Higher Education Practice Group at Spencer Fane, was interviewed earlier this month on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The segment can be heard here.Prior to sitting down for the interview, Goplerud had moderated a panel on NIL at the annual conference of the Sports Lawyers Association (SLA) in Baltimore. Goplerud has been a member of SLA's Board of Directors since 1997.“Peter has been an influential ambassador for the sports law profession,” said Holt Hackney, the CEO of Hackney Publications.“His experience in private practice and higher education, as well as his expertise in NIL, made for a great interview for our listeners.”To be notified on future podcasts, subscriber to the blog or follow Hackney Publications' LinkedIn page.About Peter GoplerudWith a focus on higher education and sports law, Peter is a frequent lecturer and is widely published in the sports law area, including serving as co-author on one of the leading textbooks on the subject. He has also extensive accreditation experience, particularly within legal education, having served as chair of numerous ABA Site Evaluation teams.Peter has been a consultant in sports law and higher education and previously served as Of Counsel to law firms in Denver, Colorado; Tulsa, Oklahoma; St. Louis, Missouri; and Edmond, Oklahoma, as well as providing service as an expert witness prior to joining Spencer Fane. Peter was actively involved in the representation of professional athletes in team and individual sports during the 1980s and 1990s. He also has experience with coaches' contracts, and NCAA matters, including Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) issues, athlete eligibility issues, compliance matters, and NCAA membership. He has significant strategic planning experience and has also served on a special investigation team at a Big 10 institution.Beginning his career as a law clerk for Justice David Prager of the Supreme Court of Kansas, Peter later joined the faculty of the University of Akron School of Law. Peter has taught at Southern Illinois University School of Law, where he was also dean and associate dean, Saint Louis University School of Law, and the University of Oklahoma College of Law, where he served as dean for three years. In addition, he served as Dean of Drake University Law School from 1997 through June 2003 and Florida Coastal School of Law from 2004 through May 2013, and again from 2019 to 2023. Peter also served in various leadership roles with the ownership group of Florida Coastal from 2013 to 2019. In addition to his role at Spencer Fane, he is a Visiting Professor of Law at Florida A&M University College of Law.Peter has been a member of the Sports Lawyers Association Board of Directors since 1997. He has served on numerous committees for the organization and has been the Conference Chair and Co-Chair. He served as a member of the Advisory Board of the National Sports Law Institute at Marquette University Law School from 1999 to 2005. He has also served as a member of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency Anti-doping Review Board. He has served on numerous nonprofit boards and has frequently interacted with state legislative members and committees. He hosted a weekly radio show on sports law and business topics.About Hackney PublicationsHackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 25 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.

Holt Hackney

Hackney Communications

+1 5126320854

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn