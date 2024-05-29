Concierge Auctions: Upper East Side Turnkey Gallery And Residence Adjacent To The Frick Museum Sell In Just 41 Days

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Located in a boutique, full-service building with only nine condominiums plus the Gallery

Gorgeous art gallery space on the Upper East Side

Turnkey condition with multiple exhibit spaces and private outdoor space

World Premiere location adjacent the Frick and surrounded by renowned shopping and dining

Prewar condominium with 450-squre-foot private patio

Located just off Central Park, 11 & 15 1A East 70th Street are pending sale, separately, in cooperation with Compass

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Concierge Auctions announced that 11 & 15 1A East 70th Street , a beautiful pre-war condominium, and a turnkey art gallery, are pending sale. Gracing one of Manhattan's most opulent blocks, the properties are mere steps from Central Park, and adjacent to the Frick Museum, which is currently undergoing a $100 million renovation expected to be completed later this year. Offered separately or as a package at auction, the properties sold individually, for $4.816 million and $851,200, respectively, in just 41 days in cooperation with Rachel A. Glazer and Bridget Little of Compass.

The seller, American entrepreneur Adam Joel Weitsman, owner and chief executive officer of Upstate Shredding–Weitsman Recycling, a scrap metal processing company headquartered in Owego, New York, has both bought and now sold property with Concierge Auctions.

“Having previously bid on a property last year with Concierge Auctions, I was familiar with the auction process, and as a buyer, I appreciated the transparency and efficiency of their platform as well as their team's professionalism and diligence,” stated Weitsman.“So, when the time came to sell my Upper East Side gallery and residence, I knew they would deliver. Alongside the team at Compass, Concierge Auctions' ability to reach far and wide and garner worldwide attention is second-to-none, which ultimately led to a competitive auction between seven bidders. I couldn't be more thrilled with the outcome-and, all in less than six weeks.”

Located at 11 East 70th Street, the 4,600-square-foot gallery space is in turnkey condition, with an exterior boasting gorgeous arched windows and wrought-iron details. Previously home to a renowned art gallery, the entrance and reception area feature high ceilings and beautiful marble floors that flow seamlessly into two gallery spaces with custom lighting. A breathtaking circular staircase leads downstairs to the Garden Level, which offers additional gallery spaces that connect to a private outdoor oasis. Included are three and a half bathrooms, art storage space, and office space, with recently updated lighting, windows, and plumbing.

Located at 15 East 70th Street, 1A, the condo unit provides 2,000 square feet of private space, boasting original details including custom woodwork, and a private patio. A pre-war design, the space emanates warmth and luxury, offering two spacious bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace. Built in the early 1900s, the boutique property sits within one of the area's beloved limestone buildings, a classic staple of the neighborhood.

“This magnificent Upper East Side gallery and estate are truly exceptional properties, marked by their artistic pedigree and premier location,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.“We are proud to have collaborated with Rachel A. Glazer and Bridget Little of Compass to deliver the best possible outcome for the seller and buyers-a time-certain and efficient sale-and look forward to our next, together.”

Images of the properties can be viewed at conciergeauctions . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here