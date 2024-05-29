SCSU Advances Cannabis Education Catalog To Include Nine-Week Career Training Courses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SCSU Dean of PACE Jeanie YorkST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- St. Cloud State University will offer new online career training courses this summer in cannabis education .SCSU's Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division is partnering with California-based cannabis education company Green Flower to deliver the content. These nine-week career training courses are available to anyone over the age of 18. These courses are designed to provide individuals with job specific skills and knowledge to jumpstart their career in the cannabis industry.“We are working to meet workforce demand by expanding our portfolio of cannabis education to provide educated professionals in this quickly evolving industry,” SCSU Dean of PACE Jeanie York said.“The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented rate and the demand for skilled professionals is higher than ever.”The career training courses offer three distinct topics: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist, Cannabis Retail Specialist, and Cannabis Extraction and Product Development Specialist. Each career training program takes about nine-weeks to complete, and the fully-online learning model allows students to work at their own pace throughout each week.Green Flower has proven itself as a leader in the cannabis education space, partnering with over 50 other institutions around the country to deliver courses. Students will learn from industry pioneers and leading experts in the cannabis industry. Currently in Minnesota the career training programs are also offered through St. Paul College.“We are very excited that our partners at St. Cloud State University decided to add workforce training programs to their already successful cannabis education portfolio,” said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's Chief Growth Officer.“We've seen incredible demand for the current 6-month programs and know the importance of additional programs designed to train people working on the front lines of cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales. The new programs will be equally important in ensuring the newly legal adult-use industry in Minnesota will be made up of an educated workforce and using the highest standards in training.”These flexible learning options aim to give individuals the knowledge and training needed to advance in the emerging cannabis field. St. Cloud State University launched the state's first cannabis certificate program last fall with enrollments 40% over targeted goals.Upcoming start dates are June 17 and August 5 for the career training courses. For more information, visit .For additional questions, contact University Communications at ....###About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.About St. Cloud St. UniversityPACE offers Professional and Continuing Education for all. All ages, all skill levels, no matter where you are in your career-or if you're just getting started. Offered through St. Cloud State University, but in a non-traditional way, PACE allows individuals or teams within organizations to gain the certificates, digital badges, course work, or customized training as needed. Different than enrolling within a college, PACE allows an accelerated path to success.

