Lance A. Slatton, 'The Senior Care Influencer,' Teams Up With Go Instacare As Brand Ambassador

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Go InstaCare, a reputable platform popular for high-tech instant caregiver search in the senior care industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lance A. Slatton as its newest Brand Ambassador, pioneering Senior Care Excellence.With over a decade of experience in the senior care industry, Lance A. Slatton has established himself as an influential voice in the field. Through his expertise, passion for caregiving, and commitment to improving the lives of seniors, Lance has garnered a substantial following and earned the respect of his peers.In his role as brand ambassador for Go InstaCare, Lance will leverage his extensive knowledge and industry influence to raise awareness about the platform's innovative solutions for caregiver recruitment. His endorsement underscores Go InstaCare's commitment to providing families (and home care companies) with reliable, cost-effective, and efficient tools to streamline caregiver search and enhance the quality of care provided to seniors."Lance's dedication to the senior care industry and his unparalleled influence make him the perfect fit for our brand ambassador role," said Amit Shrivastava, CEO of Go InstaCare. "We are excited to collaborate with Lance to amplify our message and drive positive change in the industry."As a brand ambassador, Lance will actively engage with his audience through various channels, including social media, webinars, and industry events, to promote Go InstaCare's mission and highlight the benefits of its platform for families seeking care, caregivers, and home care agencies."I am honored to join Go InstaCare as a brand ambassador and contribute to their mission of transforming caregiving," said Lance A. Slatton. "I believe that by leveraging innovative technology and empowering families, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors and caregivers alike."About Go InstaCare:Go InstaCare is a cutting-edge platform designed to revolutionize caregiver search in the senior care industry. With features such as Verified Caregiver Information, Cost-effective Exploration, Personality Mapping, and Instant Video Interviews, Go InstaCare provides families and homecare agencies the tools they need to streamline their caregiver hiring process and improve the quality of care provided to seniors.To learn more about Go InstaCare, visit:Website:Instagram:LinkedIn:For any inquiry, contact Poonam Gupta, Director of Public Relations, at ....

