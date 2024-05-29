Capital Q® Ventures Announces Investment In Optifuel Systems To Revolutionize Zero Emission Railroad & Power Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optfuel leading the charge toward a zero-emission locomotive future.

- Scott Myers, CEO and President of OptiFuel SystemsMAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move aimed at transforming the railroad and power generation sectors, Capital Q Ventures Inc., an innovator in environmental impact investments, is thrilled to announce an investment commitment and a new capital partnership with OptiFuel Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of zero-emission locomotive engines and microgrid power generators. This partnership is timely as it aligns with impending regulatory deadlines, corporate ESG initiatives, and US Class I Railroad commitments aimed at aggressively reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and achieving net-zero operations by 2050.Michael "Q" Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q® Ventures Inc. and BDC Manager of its flagship fund, Capital Q® Business Development Company, expressed enthusiasm about the new collaboration: "We are proud to partner with OptiFuel Systems as they lead the charge toward a zero-emission future. This investment commitment not only underscores our dedication to fostering innovative solutions that address critical challenges in hard-to-abate sectors, but also represents a strategic alignment with our goal of scaling high-impact portfolio companies. We believe OptiFuel is poised to revolutionize the rail industry, enhancing the security and efficiency of critical supply chains, boosting global competitiveness, and creating a new era of opportunities for skilled trades. Unlike others who simply respond to directives, OptiFuel has spent a decade meticulously planning every aspect of alternative fuel integration for the entire US rail network. Their unparalleled dedication to comprehensive, system-based solutions makes them a standout leader. This is precisely the kind of visionary company we are proud to invest in, and we encourage others to join us in supporting their groundbreaking work."Scott Myers, CEO and President of OptiFuel Systems, commented on the partnership, "OptiFuel is committed to developing affordable, durable, reliable energy transition solutions with deep near-term impact. OptiFuel's modular engineering provides the flexibility required to support a fluid energy transition for rail and other heavy-duty equipment fleets. Where OptiFuel's R/CNG powered line haul locomotives, for example, resolve distance and onboard energy storage constraints historically associated with diesel-alternative fuels, these locomotives can be initially equipped with any different number of power systems, including diesel, hydrogen, or battery-electric. Many fleet owners want to explore and test various technologies. OptiFuel's capability to swap power modules within about an hour using just a single forklift provides remarkable efficiency and flexibility for customer trials and unique interim needs. Additionally, this feature empowers OptiFuel to efficiently test, demonstrate, and certify new power systems and other technologies. With the support of Capital Q Ventures, we are poised to accelerate our growth and deliver unmatched value to our customers, enhancing their operations with innovative, efficient, and cost-effective solutions. My team and I are excited about this partnership as it perfectly complements our vision of driving environmental innovation through superior technology and strategic industry leadership."About OptiFuel Systems:OptiFuel Systems is a U.S. Qualified Opportunity Zone company and solution provider specializing in the design and manufacturing of zero-emission switcher and line haul locomotive engines, generator systems, and fuel storage systems for rail, microgrid, and standby power customers. With a focus on heavy-duty equipment delivered with comprehensive infrastructure solutions, OptiFuel is dedicated to meeting the growing environmental demands of the transportation and energy sectors, helping companies transition to cleaner, more efficient operations.About Capital Q Ventures Inc.:Capital Q Ventures Inc., through its flagship Capital Q Business Development Company, invests in companies making significant environmental impacts. As a leader in alternative investments, Capital Q Ventures commits to projects and partnerships that not only provide high-risk-adjusted returns but also contribute positively to society and the environment. The firm's strategic investments focus on propelling technological advancements and sustainable practices across various industries.

Michael Quatrini

Capital Q Ventures Inc.

+1 4079676408

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

How We Build It: OptiFuel Total-Zero Emissions Locomotives