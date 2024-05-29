Jaelen Johnston: The Rising Voice Of Country Music Releases New Material And Gears Up For An Eventful Summer And Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jaelen Johnston - Rising Country Star

Jaelen Johnston in the studio with Them Fly Bros (l-r) CR Pendleton, Jaelen Johnston, Luke Mills

Jaelen Johnston - The Voice of the Next Generation

Jaelen Johnston, a soulful young country artist, is captivating audiences with his raw, authentic, gritty sound. The next single drops soon!

- Luke MillsUS, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jaelen Johnston is an artist barely in his 20s with a soulful country voice, releasing amazing songs, and getting ready to take the country by storm. This young emerging country music artist, known for his raw and honest sound, has been moving audiences with a blend of grit, soul, blues, and rock. His music resonates deeply with fans, capturing the essence of true country spirit.Jaelen's journey into music began only a few years ago when his grandparents gifted him a pawn-shop Taylor guitar for Christmas. From there, he started singing and playing guitar, honing his skills at local open mics and learning from talented musicians along the way. In just a few short years, his raw talent caught the attention of Fijack Entertainment Coalition and the production team of Them Fly Bros (Luke Mills and CR“Boomjockey” Pendleton).“Jaelen is one of the most authentic artists I have ever worked with,” stated Mills. Pendleton added,“It's not every day that you come across the real deal, and Jaelen is a true joy to work with.” The production team has already produced a few songs for Jaelen, which can be found on most streaming platforms, and there are a few more that will soon be available. Them Fly Bros are working to open doors for Jaelen and believe he has what it takes to go all the way.Jaelen's authenticity is palpable.“People always ask me, 'Why country?'” says Jaelen.“In my opinion, country has the potential to be about as raw and honest as music gets. Artists like Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Treaty Oak Revival, and many others make music that just hits you right in the soul. That is a talent I respect and aspire to. Country is the genre with the ability to mesh perfectly with grit, soul, blues, and rock, which just fits me. I'm proud to be a blue-collar Kansas kid with a loud voice and a guitar!”Jaelen is also quick to let anyone know that his work ethic and dedication stem from his blue-collar roots and the strong family values instilled in him by his mom, aunt, and grandparents.“When I'm not working or singing, you can usually find me outdoors fishing or hunting. But I'm also a 'family above all else' kinda guy, and I have a very fun family to spend time with! I grew up proudly in an unconventional family, and those are the people who gave me morals, manners, a sense of humor, and work ethic. They made sure I had the world!”With a passion for music that's evident in every performance, Jaelen Johnston is poised to make a significant impact on the country music scene. His next single, Sober Cigarette, is set for release soon, promising more of the authentic, soul-stirring music that his fans have come to love.

Fijack Entertainment Coalition

Them Fly Bros

email us here