Successful Restructuring Release Sent These Shares Soaring

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Miami-based micro cap is finding tremendous success so far on Wednesday after it was announced that the company completed a restructuring program and enhanced its financial stability, according to a release early this morning.

Traders could get their hands on shares of %SmartforLife (Nasdaq: $SMFL) fast enough as they pushed the price up to $3.88/share (+15.82%) at the early session high. This move could be an indication of things to come as it appears that support has recently been found!

Smart for Life Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. It generates revenues by manufacturing and packaging nutraceutical products as a contract manufacturer for customers.