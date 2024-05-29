Exploring Mining Podcast - Doing It Right With Cleaner Nickel Interview With Alaska Energy Metals (TSX-V: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's edition of Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring an exclusive follow-up video interview with host Cali Van Zant talking to Gregory Beischer, President and CEO of Alaska Energy Metals Corp (TSX-V:AEMC ) (OTCQB: AKEMF ) .

Exploring Mining Podcast - Doing it Right with Cleaner Nickel; Interview with Alaska Energy Metals

Host Cali Van Zant starts the conversation asking about Alaska Energy Metals mineral resource estimates and what that means going forward for the Nikolai Project.

Gregory Beischer, President and CEO talks about the nickel market, its current price and the need to have ESG standards from where nickel is sourced.

Greg also discusses updates for the summer and recent news .

The conversation shifts into talk about capital markets and why Alaska Energy Metals is an opportunity for contrarian investing.

Talking about grade and findings from the updated MRE, Greg shared, "Within the Eureka deposit, it turns out it's this great huge slab of uniformly mineralized rock that goes for kilometers. We have drilled 4.5 kms of it so far but it can be traced for over 12kms from historic drill holes, geophysical surveys, and surface sampling. And it's thick; 300 meters of true width. Separately on the Canwell block of claims we have some really exceptional prospects at surface. Still just prospects at this point, we don't have a deposit yet, but we have done all the geophysical surveys necessary below these surface showings of high grade nickel sulphide. Really compelling drill targets, the geophysics tells us there are metals in the ground of substantial proportion."

When speaking about Nickel from Indonesia flooding the markets and the counterproductive methods of using that nickel for clean energy, as well as ESG standards, Greg remarked, "We have to do this right. I don't personally understand why ESG policies of major car or battery manufacturers would allow such metal to be used in their manufacturing because we should be using clean metals that come from free trade countries where we have the highest possible environmental standards, and certainly America and Alaska have the highest standards. We really do it right here. We should be mining those metals in our own country and putting them in the cars that are helping reduce carbon into the air."

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project, 'Angliers-Belleterre,' in western Quebec and the Bambino property, which is adjacent to the Angliers claim block. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, carbon mitigation, and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

