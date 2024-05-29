Mining Stocks In Play - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) Makes Top Gainers List On TSX

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF). Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Project in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties.

An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." The historic estimate at the Kay Deposit was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulphide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company)

The stock made the TSX top percentage gainers list today, trading at $2.4500, gaining 0.2100, up 9.38% on over 340,000 shares. With gold prices down today, silver is still showing strength and continuing its run.

The most recent news was May 16th when the company announced key changes in its leadership team to steer the Company into its next phase of growth. To facilitate the progression of Arizona Metals, Marc Pais (CEO) and Paul Reid (Executive Chair) made the decision to initiate an extensive search process for an experienced mine development leadership team.

