Flournoy Development Group Breaks Ground On 252-Unit Luxury Mixed Use Multifamily Community In Greenville, SC

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flournoy Development Group has started construction on a premier mixed-use community in Greenville, SC, named Ellison Eastside . The Class“A” community will consist of 252 one-, two-, and three-bedroom multifamily apartment homes and 10 workspaces, and will feature a Main Street-style corridor with ground floor retail and commercial space, trendsetting pool courtyard with overlook, outdoor grilling and entertainment areas, dog park and pet spa, fully equipped fitness center with yoga/meditation studio, bike storage, flexible co-working spaces, hobby/craft studio, resident lounge with gaming and refreshment areas, access-controlled living areas, on-site parking and more.The 9+ acre site sits directly on Pelham Road with access to both I-85 and I-385 allowing Ellison residents easy access to Downtown Greenville, a myriad of grocery, retail and dining options, and major employers such as Michelin, GE, Prisma Health, & BMW. Less than a mile from the community, The Pelham Exchange retail and entertainment development is under construction bringing elegant dining and nightlife options, a performance stage and large open central greenspace.“We are extremely excited to be bringing another premier community to the Greenville market.” said Ryan Foster, Senior Vice President for Flournoy Development Group.“We have a strong history in Greenville having developed multiple successful communities in the market in recent years - including District West and District Midtown.”Construction is currently underway and expects to welcome residents in Spring of 2025. The Ellison Eastside project team includes architect Dynamik Design, contractor McShane Construction, and the community will be managed by Flournoy Properties Group.About Flournoy Development GroupFounded in 1967, Flournoy is a residential real estate firm headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, focused on the development and management of high quality multifamily and seniors housing communities in strategic locations throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest. Consisting of Flournoy Development Group (FDG) and Flournoy Properties Group (FPG), the firm has developed and managed over 40,000 residential units throughout the United States. Flournoy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kajima USA. To learn more about Flournoy, visit .

