Seller Assistant Unveils New Features And Tools For Amazon Sellers In 2024

Seller Assistant is excited to announce the release of several new features in 2024, aimed at enhancing product sourcing efficiency for Amazon sellers.

Seller Assistant is excited to announce the release of several new features and tools in 2024, aimed at enhancing product sourcing efficiency for Amazon sellers.

Seller Spy
Seller Spy is a competitor research tool that automatically tracks new brands and products your competitors are selling. Users can monitor ASINs, pricing strategies, and receive daily reports.

Side Panel View
This feature provides key Amazon product information directly on any supplier website, Amazon pages, or Google Sheets, enabling quick and easy comparison and analysis.

ASIN Grabber
ASIN Grabber extracts Amazon Standard Identification Numbers (ASINs) and key data from Amazon pages, streamlining the product sourcing workflow.

UPC/EAN to ASIN Converter
This tool converts UPCs or EANs into ASINs in bulk, helping sellers quickly identify and assess products on Amazon.

Updated Personal Account Interface
The new user-friendly interface allows users to manage access to Seller Assistant tools, teams, and integrations with Amazon Seller Central and Google Sheets.

FBA Inbound Placement Service Fees in Calculator
The calculator now includes inbound placement service fees, allowing for accurate fee calculations directly on Amazon product pages.

Renewed Stock Checker
This feature checks total product stock and stock by seller type, providing detailed availability insights.

Updated Sales Estimator
The estimator now offers more accurate sales predictions with frequent updates, helping sellers understand potential sales volume.

Quote from Head of Marketing
"We are thrilled to introduce these new features that significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of product sourcing for our users. Our goal is to continually enhance the tools we offer to help Amazon sellers succeed," said Veronika Grishkova, Head of Marketing at Seller Assistant.

Seller Assistant, founded in 2019 by an Amazon seller to simplify the lives of Amazon sellers, is one of the leading tools for Amazon sellers, chosen by over 50,000 sellers worldwide who have analyzed over 250 million products and found more than 1 million profitable deals.

