Okanagan Specialty Fruits Launches Hard-Pressed Cider Developed From Arctic® Apples

- Neal Carter, CEOCHELAN, WA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Okanagan Specialty Fruits, the developer and grower behind the innovative Arctic apple varieties, has announced the launch of Endless Orchard TM Hard-Pressed Cider, a new brand of hard cider that leverages the unique and superior qualities of Arctic apples to produce a one-of-a-kind drinking experience.The brand's tagline and mantra is "Celebrate Everything". Accompanying the launch, the company opened a tasting room in the idyllic resort town of Chelan, Washington. Over 100 guests attended a commemorative launch party on May 10, 2024.Don Westcott, President of Okanagan Specialty Fruits, conveyed the company's deep appreciation to the crowd, stating, "We are incredibly grateful to become part of the [Chelan] community. Your support and enthusiasm have been instrumental in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to serve you with our innovative products."Endless Orchard offers six ciders, in a variety of delicious flavors and styles. The signature Everlasting Golden, crafted from Arctic Golden apples, offers a crisp and refreshing taste. Infinite Granny, a blend of Arctic Granny and Arctic Golden, combines the best of both worlds. Also featured are the zesty Radiant Mimosa-Orange, the aromatic Boundless Blueberry-Basil, and the tropical Eternal Sunshine Pineapple-Mango. The company also unveiled the Forever Fuji Imperial cider, which spotlights the beloved Arctic Fuji apples in a higher alcohol variety."The non-browning trait of Arctic apples lends to a clean and fresh, full-flavored cider. We feel we have the best apples in the world, and when you start with the best apples, we think you get the best ciders," stated Neal Carter, Okanagan Specialty Fruits CEO. "Endless Orchard exemplifies our dedication to improving apples and showing more and more people just how good they can be."Okanagan Specialty Fruits wholly owns Endless Orchard. The cider is produced at the company's cidery in East Wenatchee, Washington, using Arctic apples exclusively grown in Washington state. Please drink responsibly. For more information or where to purchase Endless Orchard Hard Pressed-Cider, please visit .###About Okanagan Specialty Fruits & Arctic ApplesOkanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF ) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing, and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2019. OSF's flagship product is its Arctic apple varieties. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit ; to learn more about the company's newest venture, Endless Orchard Hard-Pressed Cider, visit . For company information and partnership opportunities, visit .

