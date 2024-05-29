Mavenir's Spamshield Messaging Technology Drives Steep Decline In Spam And Scam SMS For Globe Telecom

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announces that its world-leading SpamShield messaging fraud prevention technology is driving a steep decline in the volume of spam and scam messages for Globe Telecom, Inc. in the Philippines – demonstrating its ability to disincentivize scammers and successfully boost customer protection against fraudulent, malicious and nuisance messaging. The Philippines is one of the large SMS markets in the world, and addressing the aggressive growth in the volume of spam and scam messaging is a key priority for the government's National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

In an impressive year-on-year improvement, Mavenir's SpamShield has enabled the Philippines' largest mobile operator to achieve a record 67% drop in blocked spam and scam SMS, plus a 74% decline in bank-related spam and scam messages during the first quarter of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023. The total number of blocked spam and scam SMS messages fell substantially from 1.1 billion in Q1 2023 to 362.8 million in Q1 2024. Over the same time span, the number of scam SMS messages directly reported by customers declined 44% year-on-year – from 610 in Q1 2023 to 342 in Q1 2024. Mavenir's SpamShield technology has delivered an immediate and measurable impact for Globe – which reported blocking over 5 billion spam and scam messages in 2023 – by significantly raising the technical barriers to send fraudulent campaigns, increasing the cost of fraud, and removing profit incentives for scammers.

Mavenir's SpamShield operates as a powerful SMS firewall – incorporating advanced monitoring, adaptive analytics, and real-time machine learning (ML) capabilities – that empowers Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to automatically block millions of fraudulent messages before they ever reach subscribers. SpamShield's AI/ML detection algorithms adapt to current network conditions and subscriber behavior to continually detect spammer and fraudster attempts – enabling CSPs to quickly identify and act on potential threats and harmful events. This unique and innovative solution delivers an improved experience and greater security for customers, while protecting CSPs' revenues from the negative costs of malicious activity.

Commenting on its successful spam reduction initiative, Anton Bonifacio, Chief Information Security Officer for Globe said:“Mavenir's SpamShield technology has proven its ability to offer timely, precise, and effective threat detection and response, playing a central role in this dramatic reduction of spam and scam SMS traffic across our network to the immense benefit of all our customers. We now consider SpamShield an essential component of Globe's anti-spam strategy moving forward, as we increase our innovation investment and strengthen our defenses against the tide of increasingly sophisticated fraudulent activity.”

Ilia Abramov, VP & GM of the Security Business Unit at Mavenir added:“Globe's implementation of our SpamShield technology underlines its stringent and highly proactive approach to safeguarding customers, protecting users through the most robust and intelligent anti-spam messaging solution available today. The massive drop in blocked messages evidenced by these remarkable numbers shows how SpamShield achieves its transformative results in operation – making fraudulent activity prohibitively difficult and unprofitable for scammers, who then move on to easier and less protected targets including other operators and OTT channels such as WhatsApp. Globe is at the forefront of industry efforts to protect subscribers from this growing and ever-evolving array of threats, and we will continue to vigorously support its efforts to optimize communication safety and messaging authenticity in the Philippines.”

