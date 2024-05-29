Gulf Oil Strengthens Presence In UAE With New 15Th Gulf Express In Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Gulf Oil Middle East Ltd (GOMEL) has announced the opening its 15th Gulf Express Service Centre in the UAE, located in Ras Al Khaimah.

The latest opening embodies the brand's commitment to expanding its reach in the Northern Emirates and providing outstanding service to customers in the UAE.

Mr Venkat, General Manager of Gulf Oil Middle East, speaking at the event, emphasised the significance of this new milestone: "We are delighted to offer car owners in Ras Al Khaimah a convenient and reliable solution for the maintenance of their vehicles. At Gulf, we are committed to building a global network of world-class branded oil change centres. The competitive edge of Gulf Express will lie in consistent, professional service and an outstanding customer experience across its network.

Gulf Express is a one-stop drive-thru concept that offers consumers a reliable and hassle-free quick oil change for their car. Gulf Express is run by a team of professionals to inspect and provide them with a first-class service. In doing so, Gulf Express meets the growing need of car owners for a quick oil change and reliable maintenance of their vehicles.

Mr. Venkat added, "Our focus extends beyond simply selling lubricants. We want Gulf Express to be the preferred choice for car owners seeking efficient, high-quality car maintenance services."

About Gulf Oil Middle East:

Gulf Oil Middle East Ltd (GOMEL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Oil International Ltd; a part of global conglomerate Hinduja Group and was established in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 1986.

GOMEL manages Gulf Lubricants business in the Middle East, Levant, Afghanistan, Pakistan and CIS regions with a presence in over 20 countries. GOMEL activities comprise of Manufacturing, storage, warehousing, transportation and marketing of its extensive range of Automotive and Industrial lubricants. We supply to major B2B customers (Industries, Infrastructure, Mining & Fleet Customers, and Government Undertakings) and continues to remain a leading player in the market through the stellar distributor network.

Gulf Oil Middle East is the first lubricant company in the Middle East to have ISO 17025 accreditation by DAC, an internationally recognised accreditation body. It also has ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certifications.

