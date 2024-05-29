Confounded By Politics

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Faizan Bashir

Stone-carved promises, emotional appeals, and compensatory talks are a common sight these days. From making up for the losses to providing employment, from eliminating trivial troubles to easing grave aggravations-the world of politics is in full swing. Bent on delivering enigmatic provisions once voted to power, politicians seem to have devoured a pill of divinity: each of their omissions and commissions crafted with fastidious care.

Where one gets hilariously perplexed is when they pit arguments against each other for wrongdoing. 'Political party A has been feeling drowsy thus far, and we will awaken them and make policies for the welfare of the poor citizens. Political party B has been capitalizing on the emotional inclinations of the destitute; they have been amassing money while siphoning off public wealth, so it's a word to make this piece of the planet a piece of heaven. You know what C has been up to until now: deception, killings, imprisonment-to bury their political party in the deepest part of this planet is our promise. And, yes, to provide our people with anything beyond the stretch of the imagination.'

Amidst such a political play, a citizen like me gets confused about whom to pin our hopes on and whom to discard as a sheer play of smart words and theatrics. When it comes to the only monopoly the poor have, it's trust. We have countless examples to showcase that people here have been deprived of such a monopoly. Over and again. Numerous promises shot forth, covetous power in the hands, and tad work done. I'm not apolitical, but have we done enough to deserve public votes every time?

How many bridges are awaiting construction, how much trash is lying on the roads, how compact are the drainage channels, how many unemployed youths are reeling under the tentacles of inflation, and how many more stand languishing within the four walls of the room, puffing away at coffin nails, and awaiting the construction of libraries? We have not been able to get to the basics of the more complex problems; how is it possible for us to fill our Kashmir with divine fragrance and butterflies?

Politics was meant to be a noble calling, a vehicle to peek into the deepest, darkest troubles of people and have a dialogue with them. We, the politicians of the present times, have upended the essence of it, reducing it to dramas, dances, and distress and ripping the solemn public trust apart at that.

