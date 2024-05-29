(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The rising temperature in the mainland is bringing more tourists to Kashmir this summer. Although the Valley itself is reeling under a heatwave, temperature is still moderate compared to other parts of the country. In Delhi, the mercury has touched 50 degrees, forcing people to head to relatively colder regions such as Kashmir.

However, this surge in tourism is straining the local infrastructure, revealing an urgent need for comprehensive upgrades to ensure sustainable tourism growth and preserve the region's natural beauty.

The sheer volume of tourists is overwhelming existing facilities. Roads to popular destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg are congested with traffic, turning what should be a scenic journey into a stressful ordeal. Hotels and guesthouses, once sufficient for a modest number of visitors, are now fully booked months in advance. This has led to the proliferation of makeshift lodgings that often lack basic amenities, resulting in dissatisfied tourists.



To maintain the momentum of this tourism boom and ensure positive visitor experiences, there is an urgent need to invest in infrastructure. Expanding and upgrading accommodation options is critical. While houseboats and traditional guesthouses offer unique and charming stays, they alone cannot meet the rising demand. Investment in new hotels and the expansion of existing ones are necessary steps to accommodate more tourists comfortably. These establishments must meet high standards of hygiene and service to prevent the rise of substandard lodgings.

Moreover, the transportation infrastructure requires significant improvements. The roads leading to key tourist spots must be expanded and maintained to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safer travel. Investing in public transportation options, such as shuttle buses to major attractions, could also alleviate some of the pressure on the roadways.

Waste management is another pressing issue. The current systems are not designed to handle the increased volume of waste generated by the surge in tourists. The government and local authorities must implement robust waste management strategies to protect the environment. This includes setting up more waste disposal and recycling facilities, as well as launching awareness campaigns to educate tourists on sustainable practices.

Environmental conservation must remain a priority amid this tourism boom. The pristine beauty of Kashmir, which draws so many visitors, is at risk if sustainable practices are not adopted. Initiatives to preserve natural habitats and reduce the ecological footprint of tourism activities are essential. This can be achieved through policies that promote eco-friendly accommodations, responsible trekking, and conservation projects.