Yemen Targets 6 Vessels Amid Escalating Anti-Israel Campaign


5/29/2024 3:19:43 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sana'a- Yemen's Armed Forces have targeted six ships in waters near the country as well as the Mediterranean Sea as part of their operations against Israel and its backers the United States and Britain.

In a statement, spokesman Yahya Saree said they hit three ships in the Red Sea, namely LAAX, MOREA, and Sealady.

The spokesman said the operations were carried out using naval and ballistic missiles and drones.

They also staged missile and drone attacks on the American ships ALBA and Maersk Hartford in the Arabian Sea, according to Saree.

The sixth operation hit the ship MINERVA ANTONIA in the Mediterranean Sea with several winged missiles.

Read Also Houthis Say Will Target Any Ship Supplying, Transporting Goods To Israel Yemen's Houthis Have A Hypersonic Missile, Report Claims

“All the aforementioned ships were targeted for violating the ban on visiting the ports of occupied Palestine,” he said.

The Yemeni spokesman said they would target all the Israeli-linked ships in the declared area of operations, regardless of their destination.

US military MQ-9 Reaper drone downed

In another statement, Saree said that Yemeni armed forces shot down another US military MQ-9 Reaper drone with domestic missiles in the east of Ma'rib province.

Images published online also showed the MQ-9 on its belly in the desert, its tail assembly disconnected from the rest of the drone's body.

Since October last year, the Yemeni armed forces have been launching attacks on ships linked to Israel or en route to the Israeli-occupied territories in the Red or Arabian seas in solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Arab country expanded its operations early this month in what was described as the fourth phase of anti-Israel operations.

The fourth phase is intended to impose a total naval blockade on the Israeli regime, with the Yemeni forces attacking any ship arriving at the regime's ports in the Red Sea or the Mediterranean Sea.

Yemen says its operations won't stop unless the regime halts its brutal aggression against Rafah and other parts of the Gaza Strip.

Yemen's Houthis say they downed US MQ-9 drone in Yemen's Maareb

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they downed a US MQ-9 drone in Yemen's southeastern province of Maareb, the group's military spokesman said in a televised speech on Wednesday.
Houthis's spokesman Yahya Sarea said that this drone“is the sixth UAV that has been shot down so far.”
On May 21, Houthis shot down another drone over Al-Bayda province in Southern Yemen.
The group, which controls Yemen's capital and most populous areas of the Arabian Peninsula state, has attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.

