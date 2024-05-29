Jammu Records Season's Highest Temperature At 44.8 Deg C

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Mercury continued its upward trend across the district, with Jammu city recording the season's highest temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, nearly 5.7 notches above the average, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
The region has been reeling under an extreme heatwave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40 degrees Celsius since May 16, the MeT department officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
The day temperature in Jammu city was nearly 5.7 degrees Celsius above the season's average and 5 degrees Celsius higher than Wednesday's 39.3 degrees Celsius, they said.
Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40 degrees Celsius, while Leh city clocked 21 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
Kathua, which houses the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, recorded 46.1 degree Celsius, followed by Samba at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Udhampur at 42 degrees Celsius and Reasi 41.7 degrees Celsius, according to the department. Read Also Heatwave Set To Return To Kashmir From June 3 No Change In School Timings: DSEK
Srinagar's maximum daytime temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius.
In view of the heatwave, the district administration pressed water tankers into service to sprinkle water jets on the roads for the second consecutive day. Police tankers have also joined this initiative.
Several organisations set up stalls providing water and lemon water to people in various areas of Jammu city.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29052024000215011059ID1108272893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.