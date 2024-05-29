5 Dead After Falling Into Wells In Budgam, Kupwara

Five people fell unconscious while cleaning a well in the Satboon area of Kupwara, the officials said. The victims were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared two of them brought dead.

The doctors at the Kupwara hospital said the men had fallen unconscious due to lack of oxygen, they said.

The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad, they said.



In a separate incident, three men,

who fell into a well in Khansahib area of Budgam district, were pulled out dead after over six hours, officials said.

An official said that a man had accidentally fallen into the well following which a rescue operation was started during which two more persons slipped into it.

He said that after over six hours all three of them were pulled out dead.

The deceased have been identified as Amjid Ali, Momin Dar,

Gulam Hassan Wani- all

residents Gotipora

Khansahib.

