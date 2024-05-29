5 Dead After Falling Into Wells In Budgam, Kupwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two people were killed and three others were hospitalised after they fell into a well in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
Five people fell unconscious while cleaning a well in the Satboon area of Kupwara, the officials said. The victims were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared two of them brought dead.ADVERTISEMENT
The doctors at the Kupwara hospital said the men had fallen unconscious due to lack of oxygen, they said.
The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad, they said.
In a separate incident, three men, Read Also Two Men Pulled Out Of Well Dead After Over Six Hours In Central Kashmir's Budgam Five Persons Fall Into Well In North Kashmir's Kupwara; Two Dead, Three Hospitalised
who fell into a well in Khansahib area of Budgam district, were pulled out dead after over six hours, officials said.
An official said that a man had accidentally fallen into the well following which a rescue operation was started during which two more persons slipped into it.
He said that after over six hours all three of them were pulled out dead.
The deceased have been identified as Amjid Ali, Momin Dar,
Gulam Hassan Wani- all
residents Gotipora
Khansahib.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29052024000215011059ID1108272892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.