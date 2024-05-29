No Change In School Timings: DSEK

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Wednesday said the weather is pleasant and there is no plan of change in school timings in Kashmir valley.
Speaking to reporters, Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain said,“Weather is pleasant. It is 32 degree Celsius. We have to teach our children and make them weather-resistant.”
He said administration is aware of the weather conditions and if need arises the call will be taken accordingly.
“When extraordinary weather conditions arise, the administration will take a call on change in school timings accordingly,” Director School Education Kashmir said.
