ARYA Hosts AI Summit With Industry Leaders Addresses, Solves Top AI Communications Security Concerns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARYA INC - A New World of Integrated Enterprise Communications

ARYA Team

Gurugram (Cyber City) India

Shielding Against Digital Impersonation, Improving Data Loss Prevention, and Intrusion Detection

- Robert Wilson, CEO and Chief ArchitectGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The use of AI is expected to become even more mainstream in every industry with the anticipated market size of $184bn this year alone, and expected to increase nearly 30% by 2030 to an estimated US $826bn .Yet across the world and particularly in the United States, a genuine hesitancy exists regarding the trust and use of AI technologies in communications.Recent news illustrates these issues including concerns that have been expressed by US lawmakers with regard to the misuse of AI by China as well as the generation of deep fake photos, videos, and voice, such as when Scarlett Johansson's voice was allegedly recreated by Open AI without her consent.ARYA, a new world of integrated enterprise communications, held its technology summit in Gurugram, India this past week to solve some of the most current and pressing issues concerning security risks with communications and AI for businesses.During the technology summit, the group addressed and developed solutions using ARYA's cutting-edge system to improve data-loss prevention and intrusion detection, and prevent AI-generated threats, shielding against digital impersonations including deepfake video & voice, thus increasing transparency and trust."For us at ARYA, Artificial Intelligence is the silent sentinel, tirelessly guarding our communications and ensuring that in a world full of noise, our messages remain secure and true," said Robert Wilson, CEO and Chief Architect.About ARYAARYA is a new world of integrated enterprise communications enabled by the latest in AI and quantum technologies to provide organizational resilience, operational continuity, and enhanced daily and crisis communications through its integrated communication architecture.ARYA has built the first integrated communications and data visualization platform to protect people, assets, and intellectual property, getting the right information to the right people at precisely the right time.ARYA has brought together global senior leaders of large corporations, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, law enforcement and technology to co-develop this communications platform that the world has been seeking to solve their communication needs, to help improve society and reduce crime in communities.ARYA's groundbreaking technology provides a backbone to make communities safer and more resilient.ARYA Gives back to the communities in which it operates through its nonprofit partnership.For more information, visit: .

Keli A Wilson

ARYA INC

email us here