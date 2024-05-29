Safeevac, Inc. Announces Partnership With The EDGE Of The Lakes Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SafeEVAC , Inc. is pleased to announce our partnership with the EDGE of the Lakes development. For the safety of all guests and employees in emergency situations, SafeEVAC builds and operates the world's most comprehensive and intelligent evacuation systems.

EDGE of the Lakes development is a multi-faceted destination, visualized to include a hotel/event center, parking garage, restaurants, retail stores, recreation, fire and safety training center, 65+ and veterans' condominiums and an entertainment district. They are committed to promoting innovative state-of-the-art technologies for safety and health throughout the property.

SafeEVAC's Intelligent Exit Technology improves communication to protect life. We utilize next generation AI threat identification, first responder notification, patent-pending directional signage, and intelligent evacuation software. This provides instant notification to occupants within the threat area to seek shelter, avoid the threat, and then instantly directs those who can safely evacuate to do so toward a safe exit. As occupants evacuate, we simultaneously direct first responders to the threat area.

Quote from SafeEVAC's CEO, Bruce Graham:“EDGE of the Lakes is a premier development, and SafeEVAC is blessed and honored to be selected as one of the initial security providers. This will allow SafeEVAC to demonstrate our multi-building capabilities where we will strengthen situational and coordinated intel for all first responders. Should the need arise, SafeEVAC will evacuate buildings faster and safer, with reduced panic, providing peace-of-mind for all involved.”

SafeEVAC's 1st 2024 installation for training purposes is at the Department of Defense's (DOD's) Muscatatuck Training Center (MuTC) in Indiana.

To learn more, visit and for early adopters, please request a product demonstration at /demo . Follow us on LinkedIn at . For media inquiries, email us at ....

Michael J. Day

SafeEVAC

...