King Meets Representatives Of Major International Companies

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with representatives of international companies to discuss investment opportunities and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty stressed that Jordan's stable business environment and qualified talents have strengthened its ability to attract investments, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King highlighted the success achieved by leading international companies in Jordan, such as Amazon and Cisco, noting the importance of capitalising on available investment opportunities.

His Majesty also highlighted plans to empower youth to meet labour market needs, by offering new vocational and academic courses, the statement said.



Members of the delegation, which represents seven international companies, commended Jordan's efforts to attract investments and improve the business environment as part of its Economic Modernisation Vision.

The vision seeks to attract local and international investments, promote investment opportunities, enhance exports' competitiveness, and provide job opportunities for Jordanians.

The delegation's visit, organised by the Business Council for International Understanding, aims at exploring investment opportunities in Jordan in education technology, training, technology, digital services, energy, defence, and cybersecurity.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.