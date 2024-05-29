Kazakhstan Ratifies Two Agreements With China On Development Of Trans-Caspian Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

At today's plenary session, the Mazhilis (lower house ofParliament) ratified two agreements between the governments ofKazakhstan and the People's Republic of China on the development ofthe Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), Azernews reports.

"The first agreement between the Government of the Republic ofKazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China onthe development of TMTM provides for the effective use of road,rail and sea modes of transport, the creation of favorableconditions for the transportation of goods, as well as thedevelopment of logistics centers in the territories of the twocountries to attract additional transit volumes to TMTM," KazakhTransport Minister Marat Karabayev said, presenting the document todeputies.

He noted that the agreement provides for the development oftrade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, andwill increase the volume of cargo transportation carried outbetween the two countries.

According to him, the PRC has already ratified this document.

In addition, the Mazhilis ratified the Agreement between theGovernments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republicof China on the development of TMTM, including for container trainsconnecting China – Europe. Its ratification will contribute to thefurther expansion of export-import and transit traffic forcontainer trains through the territories of Kazakhstan andChina.

According to the document, it is expected to approve thepotential annual volume of cargo transportation by TMTM, exchangedata on tracking rolling stock on the territory of both states,China's assistance in financing oil pipeline and portinfrastructure projects of the Trans-Caspian InternationalTransport Route, as well as the implementation of transit cargotransportation between Kazakhstan and China.

According to the ministry, according to the results of 4 monthsof 2024, the volume of cargo transportation by TMTM amounted to 1.4million tons, an increase of 14% compared to last year (4 months of2023 - 1.2 million tons). The main transported goods are equipment,apparatus, consumer goods, vegetable products, textiles, ferrousand non-ferrous metals, etc.

In 2023, the volume of cargo transportation by TMTM increased by65% compared to 2022 and amounted to 2.7 million tons (2022 - 1.7million tons).