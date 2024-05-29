Organization Of Turkic States Establishes Joint Committee For Combined Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (TDT)are creating a Joint Committee on Combined Cargo Transportation, Azernews reports.

Today, the Assembly ratified the Agreement on InternationalCombined Cargo Transportation between the governments of the TDTcountries, signed in Samarkand on November 11, 2022. This agreementis aimed at further development of transit and transport potentialand trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan,Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the agreement, the volume of cargotransportation between the TDT member states by rail, water androad will be increased. The parties will also cooperate and providemutual assistance in the development of combined freight transport this end, a Joint Committee is being created fromrepresentatives of interested government agencies and organizationsresponsible for discussing and resolving relevant issues.

After the agreement is ratified, the parties will be able toimplement digital technologies related to transit transportationand take measures to ensure "seamless" multimodal transportation ofgoods. In order to switch to an electronic system of waybills andinvoices for road transport, a unified transport documentmanagement System has been developed. It will serve as a tool forKazakhstan's transition to electronic international eCMR afterjoining the Convention on the International Carriage of Goods.