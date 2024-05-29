Bullfighting Bans In Colombia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Colombian parliament has banned bullfighting in the countrysince 2027, Azernews reports.

93 people voted for the bill, 2 people voted against it. Thedocument provides for a gradual ban on bullfighting.

During the three-year transition period, it is planned toprovide alternative employment to those working in this field, aswell as turn the arenas where competitions are held into sportscenters. In Colombia, the breeding of fighting bulls is the mainsource of income for the majority of the rural population.

Colombia is not the only country in South America wherebullfighting is banned. Bullfighting has already been banned inBrazil, Chile, Argentina, Guatemala and Uruguay.