South Korea Plans To Upgrade Its Missile Defense Systems

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Office of the Arms Procurement Program of the Republic ofKorea has approved plans to modernize the L-SAM and M-SAM missiledefense systems to increase the height of hitting targets. Thetotal cost of the project is $2.9 billion, Azernews reports.

Although both systems are designed to hit air targets, they havedifferent heights of damage. Currently, the SAM missile can hittargets at an altitude of up to 60 kilometers, and as a result ofmodernization, this figure will be 100 kilometers and higher. Thedrop height of the M-SAM missiles will be doubled to 50kilometers.

It should be noted that the L-SAM and M-SAM missiles are part ofthe multi-level missile defense system of the Republic of Korea are primarily designed to defeat potential targets that willbe launched by the DPRK.