Economic Partnership Agreement Sign Between South Korea And UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signedbetween South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports.

South Korean President Yun Seok-yel and UAE President SheikhMohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in Seoul. During the meeting, theysigned an agreement on strengthening bilateral economic partnershipin areas such as trade liberalization and investment expansion.

The UAE's sovereign Wealth Fund also reaffirmed its previouscommitment to invest $30 billion in South Korea. Both sides signedan agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding on climate change,energy, infrastructure, nuclear energy, intellectual property,defense and technology.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in South Korea fortwo days and became the first UAE president to make a statevisit.

It should be noted that the UAE is the first Arab country tosign a free trade agreement with the Republic of Korea.