DPRK Launches Balloons With Garbage And Manure Into Territory Of South Korea

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has sent more than 150 balloons across the border toSouth Korea. The balloons contained various garbage, plasticbottles, batteries, shoe parts and even manure, Azernews reports.

According to the military, the balloons began to be launchedyesterday, May 28, in the evening. After crossing the border,objects fell in various places across the country, reaching thesoutheastern province of South Gyeongsang. The balls were collectedfor detailed analysis, the JCS representative said.

"These actions by North Korea clearly violate international lawand seriously threaten the security of our people. We call on theDPRK to immediately stop its inhumane actions," the headquartersadded. JCS promised to work with the police and the government todevelop security measures for such cases.

North Korean authorities last week warned of plans to scatterpiles of waste paper and dirt over border areas in response toSouth Korea sending leaflets. Back in 2023, the DPRK claimed thatleaflets and other objects that were thrown from balloons launchedfrom South Korea were infected with coronavirus, which allegedlyled to its spread in the republic.