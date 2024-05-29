Accounting Chamber's Performance On Open Budget Index Earns High Praise

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The transparency of budget processes and the accessibility ofbudget information to the public were evaluated according to the"Open Budget Index" (OBI) prepared by the International BudgetPartnership (IBP) organization, Azernews reportsciting the Chamber of Accounts.

According to the report for the year 2023, the Chamber ofAccounts achieved a commendable score of 100 points in thesub-index of supreme audit bodies (AAO) for budget control, markingit as "adequate." This result signifies an improvement of 11 pointscompared to the previous report covering 2021.

The audit report pertaining to the Chamber of Accounts'involvement in ABI preparation comprised 7 questions, with theChamber scoring a perfect 100 points in 4 of these questions.

With its score being the highest among 125 countries evaluated,the Chamber of Accounts demonstrated exemplary performance.

Alongside the Chamber of Accounts, the AAOs of the UnitedKingdom and the Republic of South Africa also achieved a perfectscore of 100 points.