The occupation of Garabagh by Armenia and the inadequate use ofthe territories for thirty years became a serious obstacle to therealisation of many strategically important projects in the region, which occupied Azerbaijani lands and carried out illegalcommercial activities, seriously damaged the economic potential ofthe entire South Caucasus for thirty years. Here we are talkingabout not only Azerbaijan but also the states close to this regionand currently enjoy the benefits of joining many large-scaleprojects launched by Azerbaijan.

Despite the fact that Armenia is the closest neighbor toTurkiye, during all these decades, it was an obstacle to therealization of the Middle Corridor, which has the greatestpotential for transport between the East and the West, along withits economy. With this, Armenia prevented not one, but severalcountries from this long-standing benefit.

The damage caused by Armenia to the regions of Garabagh isimmense. Khojaly is the one with the most tragic history among themand was one of the territories that needed to be rescued from theArmenian occupation as well as justice to be given. 28 years afterthe Khojaly massacre, on September 27, 2020, the gloriousAzerbaijani Army launched a counter-attack and duly responded tothe atrocities committed by the Armenians.

Khojaly was rescued from the occupation as a result of localanti-terrorist measures conducted on September 19, 2023 President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag ofAzerbaijan in Khojaly on October 15, 2023, 31 years after theKhojaly tragedy.

In the meantime, the plans of the separatist elements of Armeniato establish a so-called republic on the lands of Azerbaijanfailed, and a group of criminals who claimed to create an illegalstate on foreign lands were arrested and sent to Baku prison. Allthis was a successful result of a visionary policy.

Besides, due to the policy carried out by the President ofAzerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, today Garabaghlooks forward to realizing the great return of Garabagh'snatives.

History repeats itself. Until 5 years ago, the lands ofAzerbaijan, which were under enemy occupation, are now reviving asthey were centuries ago. Shusha, our cultural capital, Khankendi,the home of Khan, Khojaly, our blood memory, and other historicallands are breathing freely.

20 families returned to Khojaly, which the Azerbaijani Armyliberated after 30 years of occupation, where Armenian forcescommitted a massacre in the first Garabagh War. Azerbaijan'sPresident Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyevaattended the opening of the first housing complex built by thestate in Khojaly and met with the first residents who moved to thecity.

Congratulating the residents of Khojaly for returning to theirancestral homeland, President Ilham Aliyev stated the facts behindthe return on the 106th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independenceand the reasons for making it a symbolic event.







Nowadays large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are infull swing in Khojaly. The first phase of the reconstruction ofKhojaly consists of two sections covering 167 hectares and 18hectares. The first phase will see the construction, repair,restoration, and landscaping of 140 individual houses, 48cottage-style houses, and 110 apartments in 9 buildings within the167-hectare area. In the 18-hectare area, work is progressing on 92Finnish-style houses.







A secondary school and a kindergarten have also beenconstructed. A park has been created in front of the school, and anartisans' quarter has been established nearby. Final touches arebeing added to the sports complex, which will offer facilities foractivities such as chess, judo, wrestling, gymnastics, tabletennis, basketball, mini-football, and badminton. Theinfrastructure work is expected to be completed soon.

Thus, the return to Khojaly and the revival of new life inKhojaly is also the restoration of historical justice. PresidentIlham Aliyev is witnessing these historical facts together with thepeople of Khojaly, and this joy of the people is writing a newhistory.