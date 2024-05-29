MFA Ukraine Calls On UN To Step Up Support For Displaced Ukrainians Planning To Return Home

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, during a meeting with the Coordinator of the UN system in Ukraine, Denise Brown, called for intensifying the support from the UN system for war-displaced Ukrainians who plan to return to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Ukrinform saw.

"During the meeting, special attention was paid to the issue of strengthening assistance to Ukrainian citizens who suffer from Russian aggression... The support from the UN system to Ukrainians who plan to return to Ukraine was separately emphasized. The first deputy minister called on the UN coordinator in Ukraine to intensify the relevant work in this regard," the report says.

The parties also agreed on UN support for digitalization projects of a number of consular services.

Sybiha thanked Brown for her personal bravery and leadership in UN relief efforts in Kharkiv. The UN humanitarian coordinator, in turn, informed in detail about her recent trip to Kharkiv and plans to make working visits to Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (UNHRM) says at least 35 civilians were killed and 137 injured in Kharkiv region after Russia launched its latest offensive on May 10.