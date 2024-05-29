Russia Plotting Sabotage Targeting Military In Ukraine's Rear - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians launched an information campaign to collect data on Ukraine's Defense Forces and critical infrastructure facilities for the purpose of sabotage.

That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrinform reports.

"The CCD recorded a malign information campaign codename 'Dozor', launched to collect data on the personnel of Ukraine's Defense Forces, including military draft officers, equipment and supply routes, military and critical infrastructure facilities," reads the report.

According to the information from the CCD, "the Dozor project, which was likely initiated by the Russian security bloc, is also aimed at building a pro-Russian underground network in Ukraine for sabotage and subversion."

"As part of the campaign, instructions for preparing acts of sabotage on the territory of Ukraine are circulated. Also, chatbots have been created to collect information on Ukraine's Defense Forces", noted CCD.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and aware at all times of their information security so as not to fall into the enemy trap.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the CCD predicts that later this week, the Russians will be pushing into the Ukrainian media space the issue of another offensive attempt from the territory of Belarus.