Lithuania Buying Radars For Ukraine As Part Of Air Defense Coalition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian government approved EUR 13.5 million for the purchase of air surveillance radars to contribute to the German-led air defense coalition for Ukraine.

That's according to Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, who broke the news on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports with reference to LRT .

“Today, the government allocated 13.5 million euros for the acquisition of radars that will strengthen the warning system in Ukraine. By doing so, we are joining the German-initiated air defense coalition,” Kasčiūnas told reporters.

According to the minister, the goal for 2024 is to donate four such radars that will“enhance warning, visibility, and the ability to destroy aerial targets”.

After 2024, Lithuania will continue to purchase radars for Ukraine because the country has“identified this need,” he said.

“Germany has given Ukraine their third Patriot system and other systems, so we are contributing what we can in response,” the minister noted.

As reported earlier, Lithuania's assistance to Ukraine has reached EUR 1 billion to date, including around EUR 616 million in military aid. Assistance worth about EUR 95 million has already been provided this year, according to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry.