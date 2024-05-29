Russian Army Attacks Dniprovske In Kherson Region With Drone, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the village of Dniprovske, Kherson region, with a drone, injuring a 59-year-old man.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

"A 59-year-old man was hit by a Russian drone in the village of Dniprovske," Prokudin said.

According to him, the victim was hospitalised in serious condition. He sustained an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to his leg, and lost part of his arm. Doctors are fighting for his life.

As Ukrinform reported, on 28 May, Russian troops shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person .