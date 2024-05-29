Canada Does Not Limit Ukraine's Choice Of Targets For Weapons Provided

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine can choose the targets for strikes with the weapons provided by Canada at its own discretion.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during a press conference in Stockholm.

Joly stated that Canada has not imposed any restrictions on the use of arms supplies to Ukraine and will continue to work with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was in response to a question about whether Canada permits Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Canadian weapons.

She added that she had discussed the issue with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. "From here, we are going to the NAT ministerial meeting, where we will certainly raise this topic," the minister said.

According to Joly, "Russia has no red lines". "Therefore, in the issue of Ukraine's defence, we must help them and demonstrate that, despite everything that is happening, we will be there for them," she concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Ukraine's right to self-defence also includes strikes against military targets on Russian territory.