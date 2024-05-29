Enemy Conducts Air Strike On Ruska Lozova In Kharkiv Region, One Man Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly man was wounded and buildings were destroyed as a result of a Russian air strike on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region.
The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region reported this in a telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"On 29 May, at 16:20, the Russian military struck the village of Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv district, with a guided aerial bomb. The shelling damaged households, outbuildings and cars. An 82-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to hospital," the statement said.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported, a fire broke out in Ruska Lozova on 28 May as a result of Russian shelling .
