Russian Army Pulls Up Reserves At Lyptsi And Vovchansk Directions - Syniehubov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is pulling up reserves in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions to maintain the pace of advance.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is trying to advance deep into our territory, but is not successful. In the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions, the enemy is pulling up resources and reserves to maintain the offensive pace. Street fighting continues in Vovchansk," said Syniehubov.

According to him, as for the Kupyansk sector, the enemy is constantly pulling up reserves to maintain its potential.

11,200 people evacuated from three districts ofregion

"Bohodukhiv direction. We are monitoring the situation. Evacuations were announced earlier from a number of settlements. We are planning to intensify our work in this area," added the head of the RMA.

As reported, the Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv region has been going on since 10 May. Vovchansk and other settlements of Chuhuiv district, Lyptsi community of Kharkiv district are subjected to artillery shelling and attacks by air bombs and drones.