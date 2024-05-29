Umerov Announces Government Decision To Allocate UAH 370B For Arms Purchase

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has said that the Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working on the Cabinet of Ministers' decision to allocate an additional 370 billion hryvnias for the purchase of weapons.

Umerov announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, we are constantly working in the frontline regions. By communicating on the ground with brigade commanders, we can better understand all of our troops' needs, which we try to respond to immediately," Umerov said.

Umerov said he was investigating new possibilities for supporting Ukraine's defense industry to ensure the army's logistical needs and timely shipment of the necessary weapons.

"Currently, we are working on the Cabinet of Ministers' decision to allocate an additional UAH 370 billion for the purchase of weapons," Umerov said.

He said that he visited the Kharkiv sector where heavy fighting is going on and Ukrainian defenders are actively resisting the enemy, inflicting losses on him in manpower and equipment.

"We understand the enemy's intentions and monitor the situation," the minister said.

Umerov said he had a report on the operational situation in the region from the commanders of the brigades that are restraining the enemy's efforts in this sector. He also thanked the soldiers, sergeants, and junior officers who courageously defend Ukrainian positions and destroy the occupiers.

The minister also held a productive meeting with the leadership of the region and the Security Service of Ukraine and discussed the current situation and ways to improve it.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

