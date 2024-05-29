Two People Killed In Russian Strikes On Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 15 attacks on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring two others.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A tragic day. Fifteen enemy attacks on the Nikopol district. Russian forces fired artillery three times and kamikaze drones 12 times. Two people were killed, and the same number were injured. The wounded are receiving the necessary care in the hospital," he wrote.

Lysak added that the aggressor had concentrated on Nikopol and the Marhanets and Myrove communities.

According to updated information, the attacks damaged a private enterprise, a store, a library, two private houses, an outbuilding, and a fire department.

Almost a dozen cars, two trucks, a minibus, and an ambulance were also damaged. An agricultural enterprise, power line and gas pipeline were hit.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak/Telegram