Digital Health News Is All Set To Launch Mumbai Forum In Pursuit Of Advancing India's Digital Health Sector

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29th May, 2024 - Digital Health News (DHN), the pioneering catalyst in India's digital health transformation, is set to host the eagerly awaited Mumbai Forum following the resounding success of its Bangalore event. This prestigious forum, part of DHN's signature industry series, will take place on May 31, 2024, at the esteemed Taj Lands End in Mumbai.



The event is expected to galvanize the regional digital health ecosystem, fostering innovation, collaboration, and advancement in the sector. With influential leaders, cutting-edge discussions, and groundbreaking initiatives, the Mumbai Forum is primed to be a cornerstone event, propelling the digital health landscape to new heights.



DHN Forum: A Premier Platform for India's Digital Health Landscape



The DHN Forum, established by Digital Health News, stands as the premier platform in India, meticulously crafted to enhance the nation's digital health landscape. With a steadfast commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation, DHN is primed to redefine India's healthcare revolution, aligning with the Digital India and Make in India programs.



Mr. Vishnu Saxena, Founder & CEO of Digital Health News and ScaleHealthTech, Atlanta, GA, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating, "The true realization of digital health transformation in India will only be achieved through the widespread adoption of digital technologies by healthcare organizations across the country. The launch of the Mumbai Forum underscores our commitment to propelling India towards a digitally empowered healthcare infrastructure. Through strategic collaboration and insightful discourse, we aim to revolutionize healthcare delivery nationwide."



Industry Authority and Visionary Leadership



DHN has long been recognized as the industry's foremost authority on HealthTech business, insights, trends, and policy news. By providing comprehensive coverage and essential data analysis, DHN empowers senior digital health executives and health IT professionals with the critical information necessary for success in India's burgeoning digital health sector.



Event Highlights and Distinguished Speakers



The Mumbai Forum, akin to its Bangalore predecessor, is designed to convene top hospital C-Suites, industry ecosystem partners, and leading innovators from digital health startups. At this launch event, attendees will exchange groundbreaking ideas and advance conversations on crucial topics around healthcare innovation, venture investment, digital strategy, cyber security, business leadership in healthcare, driving meaningful transformation in the industry.



Esteemed experts such as Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, President of the Global Research Alliance and three-time Padma Awardee; Feby Abraham - Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, TX, Neil Gomes, Chief Digital Officer at AmeriHealth Caritas in Philadelphia; Divleen Jeji, Indian Lead at Google Health; Dr. Girish Kulkarni, Chairperson of Chime India; and Kumar KV, CIO of Narayana Health, among others, will grace this landmark event.



Future Forums Across India



Following the Mumbai Forum, Digital Health News will continue its industry event series by introducing new forums in Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata throughout 2024. Each event is set to foster significant advancements and collaborations within the digital health sector.





About Digital Health News



Digital Health News is the leading source of news, insights, and trends in the digital health sector. Through its signature industry events, DHN continues to drive innovation and transformation in healthcare across India.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Diksha Sama

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-8800929161