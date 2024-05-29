Turkish FM Urges All EU Countries To Recognize Palestine As State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 29 (KUNA) -- Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on Wednesday urged all EU states to join Spain and others in recognizing Palestine as a state.

According to the Turkish News Agency (Anadolu), Fidan's remarks came in a joint news conference in Madrid with his counterparts from Spain, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan.

"What Spain and the other European countries have done by recognizing Palestine as a full state is a huge contribution to international peace and security," said Fidan.

"Therefore, we invite the remaining European Union countries to recognize Palestine as a state to follow the example of Spain," he noted.

Fidan vowed to "continue to work tirelessly for a two-state solution, for regional peace and security."

On Tuesday, Ireland, Norway, and Spain formally recognized Palestine as a state. (end)

