Kuwait Information Minister Seeks Multigenerational Awareness On Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 29 (KUNA) -- Awareness about the "Palestinian cause" should linger through multiple generations, Kuwait's information minister said on Wednesday, underlining that it would use all tools at its disposal to bring that goal to fruition.

Such measures aim to "serve the best interests" of the wider Arab region, besides being a legal obligation given the "grave violations" committed by Israeli occupation forces that run counter to established humanitarian laws and principles, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi told a gathering that joined him with his counterparts from the region.

The Kuwaiti minister reiterated his country's unwavering support for the Palestinians, emphasizing that such backing would continue until their statehood aspirations are realized with the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He went on to say that the existential status quo behooves Arab media as a whole to be "alert" about the magnitude of challenges facing the region, which run the gamut from the perils that threaten youth ideologies to efforts aiming to protect national values, added the minister.

Praising Bahrain for hosting the talks, the Kuwaiti information minister said the broad objective for the gathering is to ratchet up cooperation as part of efforts to help carve out a more "reputable and professional" media industry across the reigon. (pickup previous)

