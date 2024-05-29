Kuwait, Saudi Ministers Discuss Investment Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr Anwar Al-Mudhaf explored on Wednesday, with his Saudi counterpart Khaled Al-Faleh strengthening cooperation in the economic and investment fields.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Mudhaf said that both sides agreed during a meeting after their participation in the GCC and Central Asia Investment Forum, on the importance of strengthening mutual investments between both countries.

They also discussed Kuwait's upcoming big projects, including Mubarak Port, Failaka Island, the GCC railway project and the Kuwait-Saudi railway link, as well as various other topics of common interest. (end) kns

