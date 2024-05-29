Global Efforts Key To Ramp Up Gaza Aid - Jordan King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 29 (KUNA) -- International efforts are crucial to scale up humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Jordan's King Abdullah said on Wednesday, warning that even the slightest let up risks exacerbating the situation there.

Ratcheting up global efforts is key to put in place a ceasefire in Gaza that paves the way for the delivery of aid, the Jordanian king told visiting Czech Republic President Petr Pavel amid talks in the Jordanian capital, his royal office said in a statement.

The two-state solution to the Middle East conflict is inextricably linked to peace and security in the region, he underlined. (end)

