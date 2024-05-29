IAEA To Convene In Vienna On June 3Rd

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 29 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors will hold its regular meeting on June 3 at the Vienna International Centre.

A statement distributed on Wednesday from the Agency's headquarters in Vienna said that the Board of Governors' discussions will address a number of reports, including the issue of verification and monitoring in Iran in light of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231 (2015).

The agenda also includes the 2023 safeguards implementation report, the application of safeguards in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) safeguards agreement in Syria, and the NPT safeguards agreement with Iran.

The Board will also examine issues of nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine, the issue of transfer of nuclear materials in the context of AUKUS and its safeguards in all aspects under the NPT, and the restoration of sovereign equality between IAEA Member States.

The statement also indicated that the Director-General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, will open the meeting with an introductory statement reviewing the agency's various activities and its position on the issues presented to the Board.

Grossi is also expected to hold a press conference on the afternoon of June 3 to respond to journalists' inquiries related to various issues, especially regarding the future of cooperation between the IAEA and Iran in light of the death of the Iranian president and his foreign minister. (end)

