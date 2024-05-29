Israeli Occupation Kills 75 Palestinians, Injures 284

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 29 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday that 75 Palestinians were killed and 284 others were injured in the last 24 hours.

The Israeli occupation forces have committed six massacres against Palestinian families living in the Gaza Strip, many of them still under rubble, unable to be reached by the ambulance and civil defense crew, a statement by the health authorities said.

The toll of the genocide on Palestinians has reached 36,171 martyrs and 81,420 wounded since October 7. (end)

