Heads Of GCC Olympic Cmtes. Meet In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 29 (KUNA) -- Heads of GCC Olympic committees convened their 36th meeting in Doha on Wednesday in the presence of GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi and President of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Opening the meeting, President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani said his country looks forward to reaching decisions through the meeting to meet the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of the GCC member states.

He appreciated the great efforts made by the GCC Olympic committees to advance the Olympic movement and promote sports in their respective countries.

Sheikh Joaan congratulated the UAE on the successful hosting of the first GCC youth games, noting that the games constituted a milestone in fostering the skills of a new generation of sportspeople in the region.

On his part, Al-Budaiwi said the meeting coincided with the 43rd anniversary of the GCC which is a source of pride for all peoples of the GCC countries.

The GCC made headway in bringing the GCC peoples closer to each other and realizing their common aspirations in all areas, including the sports one, he said in a speech to the gathering.

Under the instructions of the GCC leaders related to care for the youth, the GCC Secretariat will be celebrating the GCC Youth Day this year to show support to the youth and honor those who made outstanding achievements in sports, Al-Budaiwi disclosed.

He congratulated the State of Kuwait on the successful bid for hosting the 26th GCC Football Cup and congratulated QOC on its 45th anniversary.

Led by Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait delegation to the meeting includes secretary of KOC Hassan Al-Mesallam, assistant secretary Ali Al-Marri and director of KOC President's Office Hamad Al-Rashidi. (end)

