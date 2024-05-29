Jordan, Saudi, Bahraini Information Ministers Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, May 29 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin Wednesday discussed media cooperation with the Bahraini Information Minister, Ramzan Noaimi, and the Saudi Media Minister, Salman Dosari.In the meeting with Noaimi, Mubaidin praised Bahrain for hosting the current session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.The two ministers agreed to enhance media cooperation, exchange expertise and experiences and emphasise coordination on Arab media issues within the Council of Arab Information Ministers.Separately, Mubaidin and Dosari discussed the results of the visit that Dosari made to Jordan last February and building on the consensus between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in media regarding inter-relations or what serves Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause.